Veon issues update on $2.4 billion liquidity amid Russia turmoil

May 25, 2022 9:56 AM ETVEON Ltd. (VEON)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Man taking a selfie in Moscow at the Red square in front of Saint Basil"s Cathedral

andresr/E+ via Getty Images

Russia-heavy telecom Veon (NASDAQ:VEON) has updated investors on its liquidity after a volatile, uncertain period for Russian banking assets.

Total cash and deposits have risen to $2.4 billion as of May 23, including $1.8 billion equivalent in dollars and euros held by its headquarters in Amsterdam.

That's up from $1.9 billion total and $1.3 billion in Amsterdam as of March 31.

Along with those sums, Veon says it has a "limited" amount of ruble-denominated cash to cover upcoming coupon payments on ruble notes.

The company has successfully drawn down almost all of the $692 million available under its revolving credit on March 31, CFO Serkan Okandan says. An April request for the full remaining balance has brought HQ-level cash to $1.8 billion, he says, "enabling us to maintain a prudent liquidity position in this period of macroeconomic uncertainty."

The company has about $973 million outstanding under the revolving facility, net of $24 million that will repay Raiffeisen Russia due to cancellation of its commitments to comply with new Russian requirements.

HQ-level cash and deposits are held at a "diversified group of international banks from the European Union, the United States and Japan."

Along with its first-quarter earnings, Veon said it expected to report impairment charges tied to assets held in Ukraine and/or Russia this year.

