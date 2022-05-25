Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS), known as Scotiabank, posted fiscal Q2 earnings that topped consensus estimates, helped by higher interest rates. Strength in Canadian and International Banking operations helped to offset weakness in its Global Banking and Markets segment. Its shares are rising 2.9% in early Wednesday trading.

The company also said it's on track to exceed medium-term objectives.

Q2 adjusted EPS of C$2.18 (US$1.70) exceeded the consensus estimate of C$1.96 and increased from C$2.15 in Q1 and C$1.90 in Q2 2021.

Net interest income for the quarter ended April 30, 2022 increased to C$4.47B (US$3.48B) from C$4.34B in Q1 and C$4.18B in Q2 2021. Net interest margin of 2.23% increased from 2.16% in Q1 and slipped slightly from 2.26% in Q2 2022.

Provision for credit losses of C$219M fell from C$222M in the previous quarter and C$496M in the year-ago quarter.

By business segment:

Canadian banking pretax preprovision profit ("PTPP") of C$1.58B, down 1% Q/Q and up 13% Y/Y;

International Banking PTPP of C$1.14B, up 1% Q/Q and 9% Y/Y on constant currency basis;

Global Wealth Management PTPP C$555M, down 1% Q/Q and up 9% Y/Y;

Global Banking and Markets PTPP C$609M, down 17% Q/Q and down 2% Y/Y.

