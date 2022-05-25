Baxter updates long-term guidance ahead of 2022 investor event
May 25, 2022 10:01 AM ETBaxter International Inc. (BAX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) revised its long-term financial guidance on Wednesday ahead of the medical equipment maker’s investor conference.
- The event reserved for both in-person and virtual attendees, will be the company’s first since it acquired the MedTech player Hillrom in Dec. 2021.
- In conjunction with the conference, Baxter (BAX) updated its 2025 - 25 estimates for constant currency sales growth to 4% – 5% on a compounded annual basis.
- The incremental annual revenue synergies are expected to reach up to $200 million by 2025.
- The company projects its 2025 adj. operating margin to expand by 350 to 400 basis points compared to the forecast for 2022.
- In addition, it expects the free cash flow conversion to exceed 80% by 2025, when Hillrom is expected to add up to $350 million of annual pre-tax cost synergies.
- Read about the company’s recently issued financial guidance for this year.