State Street Investor Confidence Index perks up in May despite market volatility

May 25, 2022 10:06 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

  • State Street Investor Confidence Index: 97.1 in May vs. 92.9 in April.
  • North America ICI to 99.1, up 5.0 points.
  • Asian ICI to 93.1, up 1.6 points.
  • European ICI to 67.5, down 8.7 points.
  • "Investor confidence likely ticked up due to the Fed increasing rates by 50 bps in May, with investors now anticipating a series of comparable increases in the coming meetings, with the neutral rate in focus by year end," said Marvin Loh, senior macro strategist at State Street Global Markets.
  • Previously, (May 19) Leading Indicator unexpectedly fell in April.
