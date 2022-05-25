Alaska Air pilots could be on strike soon

Pilots at Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) are submitting their final votes on whether to authorize a strike over contract negotiations described as stalled.

The Air Line Pilots Association said the strike authorization vote is aimed at moving the negotiations forward.

The voting began on May and will end later on Wednesday. An announcement on a strike decision could be made later in the day.

The U.S. airline industry is in a fragile labor environment with pilots at several carriers demanding higher pay and scheduling improvements. The labor shortage dates back to the beginning part of the pandemic when airline companies offered early retirement packages with travel at a near standstill and cash burn rates high.

During ALK's last earnings call, management said throughput in the company's pilot training department fell short of its plan at the end of the quarter and ALK was working to accelerate throughput and to get back on track for the year.

