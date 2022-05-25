Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) said late Tuesday that it received a favorable decision from a U.S. District Court for its 100%-owned Copper World project in Arizona.

Hudbay (HBM) said the court ruled that Copper World and Rosemont are not connected under the National Environmental Policy Act, thus the Army Corps of Engineers does not have an obligation to include Copper World as part of its NEPA review of Rosemont.

The court also granted Hudbay's (HBM) motion to dismiss the Copper World preliminary injunction request filed by the plaintiffs in two lawsuits challenging Rosemont's Section 404 Clean Water Act permit.

The company started early site works at Copper World last month with initial grading and clearing activities, and said it remains on track to complete a preliminary economic assessment of Copper World in Q2 2022.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a district court ruling blocking the Rosemont mine.