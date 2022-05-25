The Singing Machine sees stock rally 30% in wake of $4M IPO, Nasdaq uplisting

May 25, 2022 10:13 AM ETMICSBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Photo on IPO (initial public offering) theme. The abbreviation "IPO" on a colorful background. Business concept image

Ivan Martynov/iStock via Getty Images

Karaoke equipment provider The Singing Machine (MICS) saw its stock rally 30% Wednesday, the day after it held a $4M initial public offering and uplisted its shares to Nasdaq.

MICS shares opened at $3.51 after closing at $2.75 on Tuesday. Shares recently changed hands at $3.58, up 30%, at approximately 10:00 a.m. ET.

The karaoke company held an IPO on Tuesday, pricing 1M shares at $4 per share to raise around $4M. It conducted a 1-for-30 reverse stock split ahead of the uplisting.

MICS shares were previously traded OTC under the symbol SMDM. The stock closed at $0.1865 on Monday before the reverse split. The adjusted closing price was $5.595, according to the company.

