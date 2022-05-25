BofA's CEO remains bullish on the consumer. Here are some ETFs that could benefit.

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan offered commentary earlier this week that pointed to continued strength for the consumer. This could suggest ongoing support for exchange traded funds focused on consumer staples, an area that has already held up well as a defensive play during the sharp Wall Street downturn that has marked the last several months.

Moynihan, using data gathered through Bank of America (BAC) deposits and credit card operations, reported that consumers are still spending despite the landscape of higher inflation and slower growth.

Specifically, the CEO explained: "What you're seeing is consumers have more money into accounts. The idea that they spent the pandemic money that came in January, March last year, [is] just not true."

Moynihan added: "Are they [the consumer] spending? And that's what's interesting, in the first two weeks of May, the consumer spent 10% more than they did last May. That's over top of the payments that went out to pay taxes."

These comments put consumer-related ETFs in focus. While discretionary spending has come under scrutiny in recent months, amid concerns about higher interest rates and a potential recession, consumer staple funds have held up well.

As examples, look at the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP), Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC), iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK), Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) and First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG).

Defensive funds like XLP, VDC, IYK, FSTA, and FTXG receive support from a well-funded consumer. With unemployment low and Moynihan pointing to continued stimulus cash available, this gives some support to spending in the near future.

Moreover, consumer staple stocks hold up better in tough economic times, as compared to more discretionary spending. ETFs focused on this sector provide exposure to a portfolio of stocks that include food, beverage and tobacco, as well as household and personal products. These are the kinds of items that consumers will continue to buy even if they are forced to cut back on other, less necessary, items.

Seeking Alpha’s quantitative metrics show that each of these funds have strong momentum and asset flows. IYK has the best momentum rating, while XLP and FTXG lead in asset flows. See the complete analysis:

Meanwhile, these funds have already shown relative strength in the face of a massive market retreat since the beginning of the year. Two of the funds have shown gains in 2022 while the others have shown much narrower losses than the broader averages.

Year-to-date price action: -5.2%, -6.5%, IYK +0.1%, -6.4%, and FTXG +2.9%. Meanwhile, in 2022, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV), and Vanguard 500 Index Fund (VOO) are each down roughly 17.5%.

Moreover, Morgan Stanley has outlined a handful of stocks that can weather a bear market, and a handful of consumer staple names made the cut.