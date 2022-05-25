CME Group upgraded to Outperform at Oppenheimer as a defensive play
May 25, 2022 10:18 AM ETCME Group Inc. (CME)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) stock is rising 1.6% in early Wednesday trading after Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau upgraded the company to Outperform from Perform, taking a defensive angle predicated on the assumption that no extreme events and recession are imminent.
- The analyst points to four key points: attractive valuation; rising interest rate and low balance sheet risk; appealing dividend; and high margin with a healthy growth profile.
- "We are probably still in the early days of this rate hike cycle, which could bode well for CME (CME) as the interest rate franchise makes up 25% of firm-wide revenues providing an uplift to earnings and revenues," Lau wrote in a note to clients.
- The Outperform rating contrasts with the Quant rating of Hold and aligns with the average Wall Street rating of Buy.
