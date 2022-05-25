Walmart, Mattel and McDonalds headline UBS' high-conviction picks list

UBS came out with its highest convictions calls in the current volatile market.

The firm said it focused on stocks where it believe its analysts have a truly differentiated view vs. consensus, and where it has an interesting or proprietary data sources. From a strategy perspective, UBS said it found that risk/reward is attractive when a high level of recession risk is priced in.

From the consumer sector, UBS named Walmart (NYSE:WMT -0.0%), Mattel (MAT +2.8%) and McDonald's (MCD -0.4%) as three stocks for investors to ride out the macroeconomic storm.

UBS on Walmart: "WMT has done a lot right in recent years. It's improved execution & successfully changed the narrative of its story from that of a mature brick & mortar retailer to being a viable #2 in eComm. We believe it's now approaching an inflection point, where it can leverage technology to reduce expenses and speed up its productivity loop. It's reached a critical mass in online grocery, which should give it an edge as consumers become more open to that channel post Covid-19. It can also benefit from store closures."

WMT is noted to trade at a 42% premium to the average PE to KR and TGT vs. the 3-year average of 53%. UBS believe investors are undervaluing the company's progress in digital, its improvements to grocery, and its efforts to reduce costs.

UBS on Mattel: "With solid Q1 performance, Mattel delivered top line, margin and EPS well ahead of expectations, despite considerably tough YOY comps and cost pressures, reiterating full year guidance despite Russia/ Ukraine impact and incremental inflation. While Q1 included shipments tied to theatrical releases, Mattel is guiding to growth in Q2 as well on top of +40% top line growth last year... With 14% operating profit margin in 2021, Mattel's target of 16- 17% profit margin for '23 is well within reach, in our view, given the accretive growth from key owned brands, and acceleration in growth from franchise brands."

MAT is observed to be trading at 11.8X the 2023 EPS estimate and 9.5X the 2024 consensus P/E vs. 3- and 5- year average for the toy sector of 18X to 19x earnings.

UBS on McDonald's: "We believe MCD maintains among the better paths to sss outperformance in 2022 and 2023 and beyond, supported by multiple initiatives, defensive positioning in a pressured consumer spending environment, and ongoing investments. We view elevated US sss strength as sustainable and continue to see an international sales recovery ahead, w/ market share gains likely in most key markets globally."

The firm applied the 3-yr average multiple of 21X to MCD's share price of ~$580 to determine that the market is pricing in an EPS of $27.60, far below UBS' $36.50 EPS estimate for FY23.

