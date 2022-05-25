Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) shares rose on Wednesday after investment firm Evercore upgraded the IT provider, noting that although the supply chain continues to bewilder many, the demand trends for its products and services are "robust enough" for the company to beat estimates and raise its guidance.

Analyst Amit Daryanani raised the rating on Dell (DELL) to outperform with a per-share price target of $60, noting that any type of boost to its guidance would be a "rarity in this environment."

"In our view, Dell's full year guide is a low bar as the company is using its [long-term] framework as a guide (3-4% [year-over-year topline and ~6% year-over-year for EPS)," Daryanani wrote in a note to clients.

Dell (DELL) shares rose more than 3% to $42.22 in early Wednesday trading.

In addition, Daryanani said he believes that the spending environment for IT products is "stronger than the guided topline growth suggest and while supply chain is a wild card we think Dell is one of the best supply chain companies globally to navigate these issues."

Dell (DELL) is set to report first-quarter earnings after the market closes on May 26 and a consensus of Wall Street analysts expect the company to earn $1.39 per share on $25.26 billion in revenue.

Daryanani also pointed out that Dell (DELL) could boost its fiscal 2023 guidance, citing little impact to order placements from the Chinese Covid-related lockdowns, though supplies and logistics have made forecasts choppy.

Separately, even though the PC market does appear to be slowing, Dell (DELL) saw its units rise 6.1% year-over-year, according to figures from research firm IDC.

Last week, media reports indicated that HP (HPQ), Dell Technologies (DELL) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) were among the PC vendors that may cut notebook orders for the rest of the year.