mPhase Technologies rallies on announcing 11 EV charging sites in Virginia
May 25, 2022 10:27 AM ETmPhase Technologies, Inc. (XDSL)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- mPhase Technologies (OTCPK:XDSL +12.9%) has announced the completion of site selection for the first 11 mPower EV charging locations in the State of Virginia.
- These initial locations will be in Toano, Quinton, Petersburg, Chesterfield, Sandston, and Powhaton.
- Each site will have an average of four level 2 chargers branded under the mPower name.
- Notable food and convenience brands at these mPower sites include McDonald’s, Pizza Hut, Wendy’s, Subway, Huddle House, and 7-11.
- Overall, the Co. believes that the current pipeline can support more than 430 EV charging sites in Virginia during the initial phase of the mPower roll-out.