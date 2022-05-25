The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday proposed restrictions that would hinder plans for Northern Dynasty Minerals' (NYSE:NAK) planned Pebble Mine in Alaska's Bristol Bay region.

Under its proposed requirements, the EPA would bar Pebble Mine from disposing waste near the site because of the potential harm to the area's salmon fishery.

The EPA's move effectively revives and updates restrictions once proposed but not finalized under former President Obama that the company said were unfair, arguing that the project should have a chance to go through the permitting process.

The Pebble Partnership, which is owned by Northern Dynasty (NAK), is appealing a 2020 decision by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that denied approval of a key permit.