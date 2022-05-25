Enthusiast Gaming Holdings (NASDAQ:EGLX) is not in tune with activist requests to shake up its board room.

In a press release on Tuesday, the Toronto-based digital media company’s largest shareholder, Greywood Investments, demanded leadership changes at the company. The firm, which owns over 9.3% of Enthusiast Gaming, proposed six new directors to add to the company’s leadership to help shore up the share price after an over 60% decline from a year ago.

Enthusiast executives, however, were not overly enthusiastic about the proposal. Instead, a press release labeled Greywood an “unknown activist Fund with suspect motives and a hidden agenda.” A company statement added that the company is simply seeking to take control of the company without paying a proper price to do so.

“Despite the unnecessary distraction caused by Greywood, the Company’s Board and management remain focused on executing on our strategy,” John Albright, lead Director of Enthusiast Gaming, said. “We value the trust and confidence our shareholders place in us every day and we plan to continue to drive the business forward to create sustainable value over the long term.”

The rebuke appeared to fall on deaf ears, however, as Greywood reasserted its demand on Wednesday.

Read more on the renewed effort to “upgrade Enthusiast” and install new directors from the activist.