BlackSky soars after landing NRO contract, Planet Labs and Maxar also win out

May 25, 2022 10:37 AM ETBlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY)MAXR, PLBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment

Trading Charts on a Display

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY +76.7%), Planet Labs (PL +7.5%) and Maxar Technologies (MAXR +0.6%) gained after landing government contracts.

The National Reconnaissance Office announced on Wednesday the results of its largest-ever commercial imagery contract effort, with specific electro-optical commercial layer contracts valued at "billions of dollars" going to BlackSky, Maxar, and Planet.

NRO statement: "The EOCL awards are the culmination of close collaboration with stakeholders from across the defense and intelligence communities. EOCL includes a substantial increase in requirements for foundation data, intelligence points, and non-taskable data collection; shortwave infrared, nighttime, and non-earth imaging; and direct downlink to theaterbased remote ground terminals—a vital capability for the military that has been successfully demonstrated in multiple exercises over the past year." EOCL will support the mission needs of NRO’s half-million intelligence, defense, and federal civil agency users over the next decade."

The contracts are expected to help ensure long-term, continued support for the U.S. commercial remote sensing industry. EOCL is effective as of May 22, 2022 with a five-year base and multiple one-year options with additional growth through 2032.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.