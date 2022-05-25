BlackSky soars after landing NRO contract, Planet Labs and Maxar also win out

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY +76.7%), Planet Labs (PL +7.5%) and Maxar Technologies (MAXR +0.6%) gained after landing government contracts.

The National Reconnaissance Office announced on Wednesday the results of its largest-ever commercial imagery contract effort, with specific electro-optical commercial layer contracts valued at "billions of dollars" going to BlackSky, Maxar, and Planet.

NRO statement: "The EOCL awards are the culmination of close collaboration with stakeholders from across the defense and intelligence communities. EOCL includes a substantial increase in requirements for foundation data, intelligence points, and non-taskable data collection; shortwave infrared, nighttime, and non-earth imaging; and direct downlink to theaterbased remote ground terminals—a vital capability for the military that has been successfully demonstrated in multiple exercises over the past year." EOCL will support the mission needs of NRO’s half-million intelligence, defense, and federal civil agency users over the next decade."

The contracts are expected to help ensure long-term, continued support for the U.S. commercial remote sensing industry. EOCL is effective as of May 22, 2022 with a five-year base and multiple one-year options with additional growth through 2032.