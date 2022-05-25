ECB's Knott is 'fully onboard' with Lagarde's new policy schedule
May 25, 2022 10:45 AM ETiShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG), EWI, EWQ, EWPEWOBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- European Central Bank Governing Council member Klaas Knott, is supporting President Christine Lagarde’s desires to exit negative interest rates by September.
- “I’m fully on board, I fully support everything that is in the blog,” Knott said during a panel discussion in Davos Wednesday. “I think it nicely charts the policy course,” he added.
- The ECB's deposit rate has been negative for the past eight years, currently standing at -0.5%, meaning depositors must pay to keep their money at the bank.
- The Dutch central banker's remarks come as inflation expectations further increase amid supply chain issues exacerbated by the war in Ukraine. Knott said inflation is more driven by the supply side in Europe than in the U.S.
- Last week, (May 20) ECB Governing Council member Ignazio Visco said the central bank can move rates up from negative in the coming months.