Report on Abbott baby formula plant took months to reach top FDA official - WaPo
May 25, 2022 10:53 AM ETAbbott Laboratories (ABT)
- A whistleblower report sent to the U.S. FDA in October 2021 alleging unclean conditions at an Abbott (NYSE:ABT) baby formula plant didn't reach the agency's top food safety official until four months later, The Washington Post reports.
- "It wasn't sent to me and it wasn’t shared with me internally. How does this happen?” FDA Deputy Commissioner for Food Policy and Response Frank Yiannis told the newspaper.
- Yiannis also said he hasn't been much of a part of the FDA's oversight of Abbott's Sturgis, Mich., facility. He added that he began work on a corrective action plan, but was then told to "stand down" by Janet Woodcock, principal deputy commissioner and acting commissioner at the time.
- An FDA spokesperson questioned Yiannis' allegations, saying that he is managing an agency-wide group to combat the formula crisis.
- FDA Commissioner Robert Califf is testifying before a House subcommittee today on the formula issue.