U.S. Cellular inks deals with Nokia, Ericsson on midband expansion
May 25, 2022 10:50 AM ETUnited States Cellular Corporation (USM), NOK, ERICBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- U.S. Cellular (NYSE:USM) has announced new deals with key equipment providers Nokia (NYSE:NOK) and Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) to expand its 5G offerings.
- Nokia and U.S. Cellular have signed a multi-year expansion deal in C-band and 3.45 GHz midband spectrum, tapping the Nokia AirScale radio portfolio. That's a move to boost 5G network speeds, capacity and coverage.
- The deal will see U.S. Cellular deploying Nokia's massive MIMO radios, macro remote radio heads, and next-generation AirScale baseband equipment.
- The deal with Ericsson also aims to expand and enhance U.S. Cellular coverage, including fixed wireless access. Ericsson brings together its Antenna Integrated Radio unit with an Uplink Booster in order to support building out midband capacity for mobile and fixed wireless customers.
- U.S. Cellular currently has low-band 5G coverage in part of all of its markets, and launched millimeter wave home Internet in parts of 10 cities.
- It's expecting to activate midband spectrum for customer use by the end of 2023.