Generac stock pops after Northland Securities initiates coverage with outperform rating
May 25, 2022 11:02 AM ETGenerac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Generac Holdings (NYSE:GNRC) shares have popped 6% after Northland Securities initiated coverage on the stock with an outperform rating, citing attractive positioning for "energy transition."
- The PT was set to $370, implying a 72% increase from last closing price.
- Northland Securities analysts justified the OP rating with three reasons: (1) GNRC dominates the growing U.S. home standby market, with enduring competitive advantages and ~75% market share; (2) is ideally positioned to understand and navigate the terrain of the energy transition and therefore get the most out of its burgeoning clean energy business; and (3) has a large global footprint acquired from 2010-2018 that flies under the radar and could serve as a latent force multiplier
- Earlier this month, the power equipment maker reported better-than-expected Q1 results, while raising its full-year sales guidance.
- GNRC shares are currently up 6.27% to $229.16, but have slipped 34% YTD