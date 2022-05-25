Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS +8.9%) shares turned on a dime on Wednesday morning.

After falling by as much as 20% in pre-market hours on inauspicious inventory and sales numbers as well as cuts to its full-year forecast, management appeared to shift the narrative swiftly in speaking to analysts. As a result, the stock trended nearly 10% upward by mid-day trading on Wednesday.

Of particular note, management stressed the healthiness of inventory growth and the company’s ability to deal with the growth in that important metric. To that end, the company indicated that significant markdown risk is not anticipated. Additionally, partnerships with key brands like Nike (NKE +0.2%) were cited as at an “all-time high”.

"We expect our performance will continue to meaningfully exceed 2019 levels," CEO Lauren Hobart told analysts, driving home management's optimism despite tempered forecasts.

That positive commentary was ignited further by news that prominent bidders for Kohl’s (KSS +14.9%) are willing to make offers for much as $62 per share for the retailer. The entire retail sector shot upward on the news, with the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT +6.0%) running 7% to the upside from a drop on the market open.

It is also worth noting that Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS +8.9%) significantly shorted, with short interest trending at about 22% prior to the earnings release.

