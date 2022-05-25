Firearm stocks gains with Senate expected to discuss background check legislation

Firearm stocks gained after Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin says debate and voting on a bill mandating background checks for gun sales will be taken up when the Senate returns from the Memorial Day break.

"Making sure you can’t get a gun without a background check is just common sense," said Durbin on the potential legislation.

Members of Congress have been criticized for a lack of any significant debate on gun-control measures since the 2013 Sandy Hook school mass murder even though the proposed legislation was narrowed to background checks.

Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI +9.3%), Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings (SPWH +7.8%), Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO +10.0%), AMMO Inc (POWW +6.7%), Olin Corporation (OLN +0.7%) and Sturm, Ruger & Company (NYSE:RGR +4.6%) are some of the stocks that typically move off gun control speculation.

Earlier: Biden calls for action after Texas school shooting.