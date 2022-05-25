Firearm stocks gains with Senate expected to discuss background check legislation

May 25, 2022 11:05 AM ETSturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR)POWW, OLN, VSTO, SPWH, SWBIBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Financial rising graph and chart with lines and numbers

ismagilov/iStock via Getty Images

Firearm stocks gained after Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin says debate and voting on a bill mandating background checks for gun sales will be taken up when the Senate returns from the Memorial Day break.

"Making sure you can’t get a gun without a background check is just common sense," said Durbin on the potential legislation.

Members of Congress have been criticized for a lack of any significant debate on gun-control measures since the 2013 Sandy Hook school mass murder even though the proposed legislation was narrowed to background checks.

Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI +9.3%), Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings (SPWH +7.8%), Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO +10.0%), AMMO Inc (POWW +6.7%), Olin Corporation (OLN +0.7%) and Sturm, Ruger & Company (NYSE:RGR +4.6%) are some of the stocks that typically move off gun control speculation.

Earlier: Biden calls for action after Texas school shooting.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.