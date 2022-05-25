BlackBerry, NXP team up on hardening vehicle chips
May 25, 2022 11:06 AM ETNXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI), BBBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) says it's teaming up with NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) on defending against cyber-attacks on in-vehicle software.
- BlackBerry will support quantum-resistant secure boot signatures for NXP's S32G vehicle networking processors.
- That will allow software to be digitally signed using the CRYSTALS Dilithium signature scheme recently endorsed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology
- The power of quantum computing has the potential to render current public key cryptography useless, the companies note. Strengthening systems with quantum resistance helps defend against a "Y2Q" scenario where quantum computing is leveraged by threat actors, they say.