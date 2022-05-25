BlackBerry, NXP team up on hardening vehicle chips

May 25, 2022 11:06 AM ETNXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI), BBBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

NXP Semiconductors company office in Silicon Valley

Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) says it's teaming up with NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) on defending against cyber-attacks on in-vehicle software.
  • BlackBerry will support quantum-resistant secure boot signatures for NXP's S32G vehicle networking processors.
  • That will allow software to be digitally signed using the CRYSTALS Dilithium signature scheme recently endorsed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology
  • The power of quantum computing has the potential to render current public key cryptography useless, the companies note. Strengthening systems with quantum resistance helps defend against a "Y2Q" scenario where quantum computing is leveraged by threat actors, they say.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.