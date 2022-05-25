Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) and its partners said on Wednesday that they submitted a plan to develop the Halten East cluster of gas and condensate discoveries in the Norwegian Sea for 9B crowns (~$940M).

Equinor (EQNR) said recoverable reserves at Halten East, which consists of six gas and condensate discoveries and an option on another three prospects, are estimated at ~100M boe (60% natural gas), with exports to Europe expected to begin in 2025.

Operator Equinor (EQNR) owns a 57.7% stake in Halten East, while Vaar Energi holds 24.6%, Spirit Energy 11.8% and Petoro 5.9%.

Separately, Equinor (EQNR) announced a new oil discovery at the Snofonn Nord exploration well at the Johan Castberg field in the Barents Sea.

Preliminary calculations indicate the Snofonn Nord find holds 37M-50M barrels of recoverable oil.

Also, Equinor (EQNR) said it has completed its plan to exit all joint ventures in Russia, including the Kharyaga oil field project.

The company previously said it stopped trading oil and gas products from Russia and recorded a $1.08B impairment in its Q1 earnings report.