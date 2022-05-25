Caleres shares jump on strong FY2022 outlook
May 25, 2022 11:11 AM ETCaleres, Inc. (CAL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Caleres (NYSE:CAL) shares edging higher after guiding a strong outlook for the year.
- After strong Q1 results and robust consumer demand for its brands and products and the significant structural changes implemented across its business, the company is raising its FY2022 outlook. The company now expects consolidated sales levels to be up between 2% and 5% Y/Y vs. consensus growth of 3.9% (one analyst estimate) and diluted EPS to be between $4.20 and $4.40 vs. consensus of $4.40 (one analyst estimate).
- The company reported a 15% growth in sales and generated 44.5% consolidated gross profit margin.
- Direct-to-consumer sales represented approximately 65% of total net sales.
- Brand Portfolio segment sales grew 46.1%.
- "We remain optimistic about the company's long-term prospects and potential for strong cash flows," said Ken Hannah, senior vice president and chief financial officer. "We continue to view our stock as an attractive investment option and buying back shares as a prudent use of cash and expect to make ongoing purchases under the existing authorization during the remainder of 2022.”
- “Looking ahead, even with ongoing supply chain challenges and persistent macro-economic headwinds, Caleres is exceptionally well-positioned to capitalize on favorable market dynamics,” said Sullivan. “As we progress through the year, we are committed to advancing our strategic priorities and have redoubled our efforts to unlock the growth opportunities identified across the enterprise. With the significant step-change achieved in the long-term cash generating potential of our diversified portfolio, coupled with our carefully defined capital return program, we are confident we can drive substantial, long-term value for our shareholders.”
- Shares are currently moving ~29% higher and on YTD basis stock jumped more than 15%.