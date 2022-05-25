Maxar jumps 13% on NRO contract, tightens full-year guidance
May 25, 2022 11:18 AM ETMaxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) is up 12.7% after resuming trading following its selection among companies receiving awards in the National Reconnaissance Office's largest commercial imagery contract.
- It's now taken the opportunity to adjust guidance for fiscal 2022, tightening its ranges by $30 million across the board.
- The company now expects Earth Intelligence revenue of $1.17 billion-$1.22 billion, and Earth Intelligence EBITDA of $520 million-$555 million.
- For total revenues, it's forecasting $1.805 billion-$1.855 billion, and on total EBITDA, it sees $455 million-$505 million.
- Maxar CEO Daniel Jablonsky and CFO Biggs Porter will hold a conference call to discuss the contract and take questions at 11:30 a.m. ET.