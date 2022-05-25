Blend Labs stock lands Neutral rating from Compass Point, as mortgage market falters
May 25, 2022 11:20 AM ETBlend Labs, Inc. (BLND)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Compass Point analyst Jason Weaver on Wednesday has started coverage on financial services platform Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) with a Neutral rating.
- Price target of $4.20 implies nearly 30% upside from Tuesday's close. Shares of BLND are drifting up around 2% intraday.
- Amid rising interest rates, "a contracting mortgage market will present the company with substantial difficulty to grow revenues over the near-term, even considering repositioning efforts," Weaver wrote in a note.
- Looking at its first-quarter results, Blend Labs (BLND) said it's expecting a "more pronounced decline of approximately 41% in 2022 mortgage origination volumes against 2021, compared to a 35% decline predicted at the end of March," said Nima Ghamsari, the head of fintech.
- Meanwhile, Weaver's Neutral rating agrees with that of Wall Street Analysts (1 Strong Buy, 1 Buy, 7 Hold).
- Previously, (May 17) Coatue Management exited its position in Blend Labs.