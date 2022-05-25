Frontline rallies as price target raised to $10 at H.C. Wainwright
May 25, 2022 11:24 AM ETFROBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- H.C. Wainwright analyst Magnus Fyhr raised the firm's price target on Frontline (FRO +6.2%) to $10 from $8 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares post the Q1 results.
- For Q2 2022, the Co. estimate spot TCE on a load-to discharge basis of $22,600 contracted for 74% of vessel days for VLCCs, $32,700 contracted for 70% of vessel days for Suezmax tankers and $46,300 contracted for 58% of vessel days for LR2 tankers.
- Since the start of 2022, Frontline shares were up around 35%, and over a period of one year, shares were up around 17%.
- Wall Street analysts stand with a Buy rating on the stock whereas, Seeking Alpha Quant Rating says to Sell.