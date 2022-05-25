Frontline rallies as price target raised to $10 at H.C. Wainwright

May 25, 2022 11:24 AM ETFROBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • H.C. Wainwright analyst Magnus Fyhr raised the firm's price target on Frontline (FRO +6.2%) to $10 from $8 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares post the Q1 results.
  • For Q2 2022, the Co. estimate spot TCE on a load-to discharge basis of $22,600 contracted for 74% of vessel days for VLCCs, $32,700 contracted for 70% of vessel days for Suezmax tankers and $46,300 contracted for 58% of vessel days for LR2 tankers.
  • Since the start of 2022, Frontline shares were up around 35%, and over a period of one year, shares were up around 17%.
  • Wall Street analysts stand with a Buy rating on the stock whereas, Seeking Alpha Quant Rating says to Sell.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.