Atlantic Lithium says entering investment talks with Ghana's mining fund

May 25, 2022 11:25 AM ETAtlantic Lithium Limited (ALLIF)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Atlantic Lithium (OTCPK:ALLIF) +24.7% in Wednesday's trading after saying it will enter talks with Ghana's Minerals Income Investment Fund over potential investment in the company, Reuters reports.

Atlantic Lithium (OTCPK:ALLIF), which has lithium projects in Ghana and Ivory Coast, made the announcement after a Ghana news site reported that the parties had begun discussions.

The MIIF has said previously that it planned to invest as much as $60M this year in companies, mostly in Ghana.

Atlantic Lithium (OTCPK:ALLIF) said last month that it had received unsolicited inquiries from multiple parties interested in buying all or part of the company.

