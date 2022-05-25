Medtronic Q4 result to focus on rebound in elective procedures to pre-pandemic levels

May 25, 2022 11:26 AM ETMedtronic plc (MDT)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor1 Comment

Medtronic office in Pointe-Claire, QC, Canada.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.56 (+4.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.43B (+2.9% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, MDT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.

  • The company had reported lower-than-expected revenue for Q3 fiscal 2022 and set its guidance for Q4 in line with the consensus.
  • The company saw a surge in infections from the Omicron variant of COVID during the third quarter as hospitals grappled with labour shortages, forcing them to put off non-critical surgeries to free up staff and beds.
  • For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, Medtronic (MDT) projects organic revenue growth of ~5.5% and non-GAAP EPS in the range of $1.56 to $1.58 vs. $1.56 consensus.
  • "We expect to be back to pre-COVID levels in most of our markets before the end of the fourth quarter," said Karen Parkhill, MDT's Chief Financial Officer in an earnings call last quarter.
  • Medtronic, which agreed to purchase Intersect ENT (XENT) for $1.1B in August, said Intersect intends to divest its Fiagon business as the companies work to gain U.S. antitrust approval for the deal.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.