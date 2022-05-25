Medtronic Q4 result to focus on rebound in elective procedures to pre-pandemic levels
May 25, 2022 11:26 AM ETMedtronic plc (MDT)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.56 (+4.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.43B (+2.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MDT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.
- The company had reported lower-than-expected revenue for Q3 fiscal 2022 and set its guidance for Q4 in line with the consensus.
- The company saw a surge in infections from the Omicron variant of COVID during the third quarter as hospitals grappled with labour shortages, forcing them to put off non-critical surgeries to free up staff and beds.
- For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, Medtronic (MDT) projects organic revenue growth of ~5.5% and non-GAAP EPS in the range of $1.56 to $1.58 vs. $1.56 consensus.
- "We expect to be back to pre-COVID levels in most of our markets before the end of the fourth quarter," said Karen Parkhill, MDT's Chief Financial Officer in an earnings call last quarter.
- Medtronic, which agreed to purchase Intersect ENT (XENT) for $1.1B in August, said Intersect intends to divest its Fiagon business as the companies work to gain U.S. antitrust approval for the deal.