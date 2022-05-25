2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) shares marked a deep decline on Wednesday after receiving a bearish review from Piper Sandler.

“We are downgrading [2U] (TWOU) given multiple headwinds facing the industry and business model, including increased regulatory risk related to revenue sharing arrangements, University partners looking to in-source online program management, and potential pressure from digital learning fatigue and return to in-person education,” the bank explained in a note to clients. “In our view the regulatory scrutiny risks are material, thereby making it challenging for us to be constructive on 2U.”

Based upon this review, the stock was downgraded from a “Sell” equivalent rating and taking his price target to $9.

To be sure, the report noted that the online education company has found itself in the crosshairs of potential acquirers. For example, Indian online education startup Byju was recently reported to be considering a bid for either 2U (TWOU -12.6%) or Chegg (CHGG) as both trade at potentially attractive valuations following a 75% selloff for each in the past year.

Despite that interest, shares of 2U (TWOU) fell over 14% at intraday lows as analysts strike a bearish tone on the stock’s trajectory in a post-pandemic landscape.

