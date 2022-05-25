21Vianet Group raised to Neutral from Sell at Goldman after expectations reset

May 25, 2022 11:35 AM ETVNET Group, Inc. (VNET)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Tina Hou upgraded 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) to Neutral from Sell after the data center services company's stock sank 64% since the analyst rated it a Sell.
  • Hou's Sell thesis was based on slower momentum at 21Vianet's (VNET) wholesale business and its ambitious 25K cabinet guidance for 2022. Since then, the company lowered its guidance to 14.4K-17.4K.
  • On Tuesday, the company's Q1 results met Hou's expectations and 2022 annual guidance was maintained.
  • The analyst's Neutral stance contrasts with the SA Quant rating of Sell, but is more bearish than the average Wall Street rating of Buy.
  • Recall that in April, VNET received an unsolicited buyout offer of $1.3333 per share.
