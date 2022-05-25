TORM stock gains after initiated with a Buy at Pareto

May 25, 2022 11:43 AM ETTORM plc (TRMD)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) shares jump after Pareto initiates coverage on the stock.
  • Eirik Haavaldsen, an analyst at Pareto has rated the stock with buy and says the company may pay out dividends equal to 40% of its market value over the next 3 years.
  • PT set to DKK140, implying a 49% increase from last price.
  • Tanker spot rates “are going ballistic” and Torm’s 2Q profitability could “dwarf the 2020 mayhem,” says analyst in a note.
  • Shares have outperformed the broader market index over a period of one year:
