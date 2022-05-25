Target, Macy's and Under Armour trade higher as retail sector looks to recover

May 25, 2022 11:44 AM ET By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Trading Charts on a Display

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

The retail sector is seeing a strong recovery after earnings reports from Nordstrom (JWN +9.6%) and Best Buy (BBY +6.0%) helped tamp down fears that consumer spending is tailing off far and wide. There was also some M&A buzz with Wendy's and Kohl's (KSS +16.0%) attracting interest, as well as a reassuring tone from Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS +10.4%) during its earnings call on the promotional atmosphere in retail.

Broad gains were seen across retail in mid-day Wednesday trading including recoveries for Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI +8.0%), Under Armour (UAA +5.7%), PVH Corp. (PVH +4.8%), Ross Stores (ROST +4.0%), Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF +16.1%), Children's Place (PLCE +16.1%), Torrid Holdings (CURV +11.8%), American Eagle Outfitters (AEO +11.3%), Signet Jewelers (SIG +11.7%), Wayfair (W +11.8%), Dillard's (DDS +11.3%), Macy's (M +8.5%), Hibbett (HIBB +17.8%), Williams-Sonoma (WSM +11.8%) and Conn's (CONN +11.3%).

Target (TGT +3.6%) is also trying to claw back after its 30% decline last week.

