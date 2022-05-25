Actively managed ETFs saw their 25th straight month of net inflows in April

Actively managed exchange traded funds saw another month of investor capital inflows in April, despite the substantial selling pressure that weighed on the overall market. The inflows marked the segment's 25th consecutive month of net positive flows.

For the month of April, actively managed ETFs attracted $10.44B, which brings their year-to-date net inflow totals to $43.42B according to ETFGI, a leading independent research firm.

Furthermore, 2022 net inflows of $43.42B are the second highest after YTD net inflows in 2021 which equated to $62.13B.

As of the end of April, the universe of globally listed actively managed ETFs included 1,586 funds, with cumulative assets of $443B, across 311 providers, listed on 30 exchanges in 23 countries.

See below a grouping of popular actively managed ETFs that come from the equity, fixed income, commodity and blockchain space along with their year-to-date price action:

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) -58.4%, PIMCO Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) -10.4%, First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) +28.2%, and the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) -47.2%.

In related actively managed ETF news, Cathie Wood, CEO of ARK Invest, grabbed nearly one million shares of Zoom Communications as the firm beat Q1 estimates.