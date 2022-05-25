Grindrod Shipping stock sinks despite Q1 revenue rising Y/Y

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) stock fell ~6% on May 25, a day after the company reported its Q1 results.

Revenue grew +61.18% Y/Y to $110.29M. The company said the increase was due to improved market conditions in the drybulk business.

Grindrod added that total revenue from handysize and supramax/ultramax, were $36.2M and $72.7M, respectively in Q1.

Handysize TCE per day was $22,201, compared to $12,053 per day in Q1 2021. Supramax/ultramax TCE per day was $24,385, compared to $13,259 per day in Q1 2021.

Adjusted net income for continuing operations increased to $29.83M, compared to ~$2.45M in the year ago period.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations grew +137.07% Y/Y to ~$50.16M.

Gross profit increased to $40.7M, compared to $12.6M in Q 2021.

The company said that as of March 31, it had cash and cash equivalents of $103.6M and restricted cash of $9.5M.

"Despite the uncertainty in the global economy created by the Russian/Ukraine conflict, COVID lockdowns in China and the disruptions to traditional trade routes, the outlook for the dry bulk sector appears to remain positive. Healthy demand for minor bulk commodities and continued cargo spillover from tight container shipping markets, coupled with the smallest newbuilding orderbook in decades and congestion continue to lead to a tight supply/demand balance and strong freight rates," said Stephen Griffiths, interim CEO and CFO, Grindrod Shipping (GRIN).