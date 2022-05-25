Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) head of Retail and People, Deirdre O'Brien, has pushed back against the notion of the tech giant's stores forming unions, Bloomberg reported.

In a video that was sent to employees, O'Brien said "it is right to join a union -- and it is equally your right not to join a union."

O'Brien added that if employees are faced with a decision to join a union, she pleaded with them to "consult a wide range of people and sources to make sure you understand what it could mean to work at Apple under a collective bargaining agreement.”

In addition, the 56-year-old O'Brien said the relationship between Apple (AAPL) and its retail employees could be negatively impacted if they were represented by a union.

“We have a relationship that is based on an open and collaborative and direct engagement, which I feel could fundamentally change if a store is represented by a union under a collective bargaining agreement,” she said, according to Bloomberg. “And I worry about what it would mean to put another organization in the middle of our relationship. An organization that doesn’t have a deep understanding of Apple or our business, and most importantly, one that I do not believe shares our commitment to you.”

Earlier this month, the Communications Workers of America, or CWA, filed complaints against Apple (AAPL), accusing it of union busting for a second time, most recently at the company's Grand Central Terminal store in New York.

The CWA accused Apple (AAPL) of violating several federal labor laws, including interrogation about "protected concerted activities," monitoring these activities and other unlawful acts.

Cupertino, California-based Apple (AAPL) did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Seeking Alpha.

Apple (AAPL) shares fell slightly less than 0.5% to $139.96 in mid-day trading on Wednesday.

The CWA also accused Apple (AAPL) of violating the National Labor Relations Act concerning unionization efforts at its Cumberland Mall store in northwestern Atlanta.

Apple (AAPL) recently sent a memo to several of its U.S.-based stores that was leaked to the press, highlighting the loss of opportunities and promotions in what could be seen as an anti-union push.

Three Apple (AAPL) stores across the U.S. have discussed or are in the process of voting to form a union, including the one in Atlanta, the one in New York City and another in Towson, Maryland.

The group representing the workers in New York's Grand Central Terminal, known as Fruit Stand Workers United, has reportedly called for an increase in hourly wages to at least $30 per hour.

They are also looking for several other benefits, including increased tuition reimbursement, more vacation time, more retirement options and higher 401(k) matches, among others.

Some of the issues the Atlanta-area store may ask for include a starting wage of $28 per hour, as well as larger raises and larger profit sharing.

