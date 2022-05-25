Eros STX changes name to Eros Media World, sets new ticker
May 25, 2022 12:05 PM ETEros STX Global Corporation (ESGC)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Eros STX Global (NYSE:ESGC) has set up a new corporate name and trading ticker symbol following the unwinding of its merger with STX Entertainment.
- The company will change its corporate name to Eros Media World in NYSE and SEC records on or about June 6.
- It also expects to trade under the new ticker symbol EMWP on NYSE on or about June 6.
- ESGC is up 5.5% Wednesday; the stock has lost more than 80% of its value over the past six months.
- The former Eros International, an India-focused entertainment company, pursued a blockbuster Hollywood-Bollywood merger with STX in 2020, creating a new face on the Hollywood mini-major studio scene, and changed its name to Eros STX Global.
- That merger ran into heavy difficulties, and STX was re-separated and sold to the Najafi Companies in April.