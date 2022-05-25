There is ample opportunity among convenience store stocks, according to Wells Fargo.

A team of analysts at the bank led by Anthony Bonadio indicated “cautious optimism” on convenience store stocks in an initiation note on Wednesday.

“The industry is highly fragmented and competitive, but we see potential upside from ongoing consolidation, are optimistic on the M&A outlook, and favor acquisitive players,” the team explained. “The core fuel business looks to be in the early stages of a slow, structural decline, but we see plenty of growth potential for those with sophistication and scale.”

He added that while this broader industry slowdown could cause some trepidation, stockpickers in the space can indeed find targets with significant upside. In particular, Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY +1.7%) and Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCPK:ANCTF +1.4%) were selected as top picks.

The team explained that strong inside businesses boosted by reopening benefits, potential gains from consolidation in the industry, and attractive valuations offer significant opportunity.

“We see an attractive growth story, with a compelling path from here and positive reopening exposure,” the team wrote of Casey’s General Stores. “While CASY trades at a premium to peers, we believe this is warranted given a differentiated model, best-in-class prepared food business, [and] the highest margins of any name we cover.”

The team assigned an “Overweight” rating and a $240 price target for the stock.

For ATD, Wells Fargo’s analysts offered even greater adulation.

“We believe there is no substitute for experience and scale, and ATD is the strongest in our coverage on both measures,” the report read. “The company is also an industry leader with M&A and its experience should continue to prove valuable against the current backdrop.”

An “Overweight” rating and a C$65 price target was placed on the stock as a result of the bullish take.

While opportunity was noted elsewhere in the industry, Bonadio’s team was less bullish on the prospects for Murphy’s USA (NYSE:MUSA +1.1%) and ARKO. inc. (NASDAQ:ARKO +3.6%). For each name, the team indicated the risk/reward dynamics had reached an equilibrium as COVID benefits draw down. Both stocks were termed “show me” stories by the bank and assigned “Equal Weight” ratings.

“As the c-store model grows in sophistication, and the industry deals with recent headwinds like accelerating labor and supply chain costs, the benefits of scale are becoming even more clear,” the team concluded. “We view the larger players as best suited to deal with rising cost pressures given their higher operational sophistication and more offsets across the business.”

