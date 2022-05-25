Valvoline shares spike on Aramco takeover rumor -- WSJ
May 25, 2022 12:12 PM ETARMCO, VVVBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) reportedly approached Valvoline (VVV) about a takeover, according to sources cited by the Wall Street Journal.
- Talks are in the early stages, but Valvoline (VVV) shares are up 15%+ following the news.
- The strategy could make strategic sense for Aramco (ARMCO), as it looks to diversify its largely commodity-based business lines into value-added products.
- The Street remains bullish on the name despite weak year-to-date performance, and is unlikely to change tack given rumors of a takeout by a well capitalized and strategically aligned buyer like Aramco (ARMCO).
- During Q2 results, management indicated that plans to separate the retail service and global products businesses remain on track; rumors Wednesday do not indicate whether Aramco (ARMCO) would be a buyer of one, or both, segments.