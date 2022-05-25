Trevi Therapeutics initiated at outperform at Oppenheimer on chronic cough candidate

May 25, 2022 12:13 PM ETTrevi Therapeutics, Inc. (TRVI)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • Oppenheimer has begun Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) with an overweight rating citing the potential of its candidate Haduvio (nalbuphine ER) specifically for chronic cough associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
  • Haduvio is in phase 2 for that indication. It is also in phase 2 for chronic kidney disease and phase 3 for prurigo nodularis, a rare, itchy skin disease.
  • Phase 2 data for the chronic cough indication is expected in Q3. Phase 3 data for prurigo nodularis is expected this quarter.
  • The firm has a $10 target price (~355% upside based on Tuesday's close).
  • Analyst Leland Gershell said he sees at least $750M in peak sales for Haduvio.
  • Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Trevi (TRVI) as a hold.
