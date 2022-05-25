Hot Stocks: Kim Kardashian lifts BYND; BNS, ATHM rise on earnings; KDNY falls on offering

Kim Kardashian's influence played a role in Wednesday's midday trading, lifting shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND), which climbed on news of an endorsement deal with celebrity influencer Kim Kardashian.

In other news, Scotiabank (BNS) and Autohome (ATHM) both rose on the release of their respective financial figures.

On the other side of the spectrum, Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY) was among the standout losers in midday action. The stock dropped on news of an offering of stocks and warrants.

Gainers

Beyond Meat (BYND) received a boost from a high-profile endorsement deal. Shares of the maker of plant-based meat substitutes announced that it has signed influencer Kim Kardashian to promote products on social media.

Under the partnership, Kardashian will share recipes and creative content with her 72.5M followers on Twitter and 313M followers on Instagram. In the wake of the tie-up, BYND jumped 8% in intraday action.

Scotiabank (BNS) also showed midday strength, bolstered by earnings news. The stock rose 2% after exceeding expectations with its Q2 financial figures.

Results from the Canadian bank received a lift from higher interest rates. The firm added that it was on track to exceed medium-term objectives.

The release of quarterly results prompted buying in shares of Autohome (ATHM) as well. The company surpassed estimates with its top and bottom lines, despite revenue that fell 17% from last year.

Buoyed by the earnings news, ATHM advanced 9% in intraday action.

Decliner

Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY) endured midday weakness after the biopharmaceutical firm priced an offering of stocks and warrants. The transaction targeted gross proceeds of $105M.

KDNY said the funds would be used to support current clinical trials, as well as other development initiatives. With the offering raising concerns about share dilution, the stock dropped about 13%.

Looking for more of the day's biggest winners and losers? Turn to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.