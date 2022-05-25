TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) said Wednesday that shareholders voted 89% in favor of the company's climate strategy at the annual general meeting.

Support slipped a bit from nearly 92% last year when shareholders supported the company's climate plan and approved a rebranding marking a shift toward renewable energy.

Shareholders also narrowly approved CEO Patrick Pouyanne's pay package, after nearly 20% of voters opposed it.

Pouyanne said at the meeting that TotalEnergies (TTE) will not sell off its Russian assets without financial compensation, and the company will maintain operations at the Yamal liquefied natural gas field as long as international sanctions allow it.

The company will stop its purchases of Russian oil and petroleum products when its current contracts expire at the end of the year, the CEO said.

TotalEnergies (TTE) owns a 20% stake in the Yamal LNG project and 19.4% in Russian LNG producer Novatek.

Earlier today, TotalEnergies (TTE) announced a deal to buy a 50% stake in Clearway Energy from Global Infrastructure Partners.