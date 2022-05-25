Roche wins EC approval of Polivy as first-line treatment for large B-cell lymphoma

May 25, 2022 12:30 PM ETRoche Holding AG (RHHBY)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

3D Rendering of Antibody Drug Conjugate Molecules

Marcin Klapczynski/iStock via Getty Images

  • The European Commission approved Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Polivy (polatuzumab vedotin) in combination with rituximab and other cancer drugs for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
  • Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) said Polivy is the first new treatment for the lymphoma in more than two decades to demonstrate significant improvement in progression-free survival in previously untreated patients.
  • The approval was based on a data from a phase 3 trial that showed Polivy plus the cancer drug combo led to a 27% reduction in the risk of disease worsening or death compared to the drug combo alone.
  • Read about Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) recent deal with KaliVir Immunotherapeutics to develop candidates to fight tumors.
