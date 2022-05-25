iQIYI Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 25, 2022 12:29 PM ETiQIYI, Inc. (IQ)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.06 (+76.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.06B (-11.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, IQ has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.