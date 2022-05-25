VMware FQ1 2023 Earnings Preview
May 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETVMware, Inc. (VMW)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- VMware (NYSE:VMW) FQ1 2023 consensus EPS estimate is $1.56 and consensus revenue estimate is $3.19B.
- VMW is scheduled to announce FQ1 2023 earnings results tomorrow, May 26, after market close.
- Over the last 2 years, VMW has beaten EPS and revenue estimates 100% of the time..
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 19 downward revisions. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 20 downward revisions.
- Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors: VMware Q1 Earnings Preview: Are They Executing The Multi-Cloud Strategy As Planned?