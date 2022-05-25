Dollar Tree Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
May 25, 2022 12:30 PM ETDollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.98 (+23.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.76B (+4.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, DLTR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 9 downward.