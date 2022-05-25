Burlington Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
May 25, 2022 12:33 PM ETBurlington Stores, Inc. (BURL)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Burlington (NYSE:BURL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.63 (-75.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.02B (-7.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BURL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.