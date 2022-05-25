Buckle Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
May 25, 2022 12:37 PM ETThe Buckle, Inc. (BKE)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Buckle (NYSE:BKE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.90 (-22.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $306.71M (+2.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, BKE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.