Autodesk FQ1 2023 consensus EPS estimate $1.34, revenue estimate $1.15B
May 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETAutodesk, Inc. (ADSK)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) FQ1 2023 consensus EPS estimate is $1.34 and consensus revenue estimate is $1.15B.
- Investment firm Deutsche Bank had cut the rating and price target on the software company, noting the potential for a "mixed" first-quarter and a very weak 2023.
- ADSK is scheduled to announce FQ1 2023 earnings results tomorrow, May 26, after market close.
- Over the last 2 years, ADSK has beaten EPS and revenue estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 11 downward.