Baidu Q1 preview: What to expect with macroeconomic challenges?
May 25, 2022 12:47 PM ETBaidu, Inc. (BIDU)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 26th, before market open.
- Baidu topped revenue and earnings expectations with its Q4 report. Revenues grew 9.3% on the strength of a boost in its core business. Profits topped expectations thanks to a heavy drop in the loss from iQiyi.
- For Q1, the consensus EPS estimate is RMB5.58 (vs RMB12.38 in Q1 2021) and revenue estimate is RMB27.82B (vs RMB28.14B).
- Earlier in May J.P. Morgan upgraded Chinese tech stocks, citing an abatement to "significant uncertainties facing the sector", but pointed out a "significant downside risk" to second-quarter consensus estimates for Baidu and other companies.
- Mizuho expects 1H22 to be challenging for China internet given the ongoing disruptions to consumer spending and business activities from COVID restrictions, with the negative impact to be spread across all segments of internet, including e-commerce, advertising and cloud computing.
- In April Baidu received the first-ever permits in China authorizing the company to provide driverless ride-hailing services to the public on open roads in Beijing. These licensed cars will join an existing fleet provided by Apollo Go, Baidu's autonomous ride-hailing service.
- In March J.P. Morgan cut its price target and rating for Baidu, saying the expected long-term driver of the company's business, autonomous driving, is "unlikely to save the day" over the next six months, and is likely to benefit results starting 2024 or 2025.
- SA contributor Kennan Mell noted there are a lot of questions surrounding Baidu this quarter, mostly due to the lockdowns and other restrictions negatively impacting China's economy and Baidu's cyclical businesses. Investors should be on the lookout for how much these issues impacted Baidu's growth in the upcoming earnings results.
- Over the last 2 years, BIDU has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.